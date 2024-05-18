Nevis: Pinney’s Beach to undergo major upgrades, feature new road network, parking lot

Pinney’s Beach has been making significant progress in Nevis with the ongoing construction work on additional parking, a road network, new bathrooms, and public restrooms.

Nevis: Pinney’s Beach has been making significant progress in Nevis with the ongoing construction work on additional parking, a road network, new bathrooms, and public restrooms. Premier Mark Brantley shared glimpses and said that the work will enhance the tourism sector.

The public restrooms will also be enhanced to improve the beach offerings for tourists from around the world and allow them to travel to Nevis efficiently. The road network will also be improved to provide efficient convenience and easy access to visitors.

Enhanced drainage and a new bathroom facility will also enhance the offerings of Nevis and the additional parking will provide convenience to the tourists from across the globe. Premier Brantley added,” We’re making great progress on the Pinney’s Beach upgrades! Check out the ongoing work on additional parking, improved road network, new bathrooms, enhanced drainage, and public restrooms.”

He pledged that the Nevis Island Administration aimed at making the country the favourite beach destination of tourists. With the construction of the new facilities, the project will provide a significant boost to the tourism sector and enhance the infrastructural growth of the country.

Earlier in 2020, the Nevis Island Administration started work on Pinney’s Beach Park Project, which is aimed at providing benefits to the locals and the economy. It was considered as the national project with the join assistance of the Nevis Administration and the government of Republic of China (Taiwan).

The project featured a visitor centre, kiosks, an outdoor recreation area, a car park and an observation pathway, aiming to ehancing the tourism experience. Premier Mark Brantley also termed the project as the monument to mark the lasting friendship between Nevis and Taiwan.

Pinney’s Beach has also undergone significant changes, and the current construction work on proper parking, lighting, drainage, bathrooms, showers, changing rooms, enhanced security, and better roads are under the Phase 2 category.

Premier Brantley added that the aim of the project is to create an ecosystem at Pinney’s Beach for entertainment, leisure, and family activities for locals and visitors to the island. The final phase of the project is set to be completed by August 2024.

The government also said that they wanted to make beach the primary spot in Federation to relax, eat and lime for the entire family. The project will also boost the tourism economy and make Nevis work for the betterment of the infrastructure.

It will also create job opportunities for the locals in the construction phase and employment chances once the project is completed.