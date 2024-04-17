Murderer of constable killed in Steer Town police encounter

Criminal accused in killing of police constable killed by the police department in a shooting encounter of Steer Town on 16 April.

Jamaica: A wanted criminal, who was accused in the killing of a police constable while he was on duty, was killed by the police department in a shooting encounter in a locality of Steer Town in Saint Ann on Tuesday, 16 April. The information about the killing of the wanted culprit is released by the law enforcement authorities officially through a public statement.

The wanted man who got killed in the police encounter in Steer Town, Saint Ann, a parish in the northern part of Jamaica, is identified with the document name of Siraldo Butler in the police records. The man was also recognised with the name of Sirri commonly among the people.

The police department was in search of the deceased man under the accusation of a murder case in which he murdered a man who was a police constable by profession. The incident took place just the previous day of the encounter which was Monday, 15 April.

As per the reports, the allegation of the culprit was of killing a member of the police department while he was serving his duty on the day. The deceased policeman was disclosed to be a constable named Ricardo Fairclough.

Reportedly, constable Ricardo Fairclough was taking charge of the information about a criminal act of robbery and shooting in a locality of Saint Ann. While he was on duty and taking action against the criminal act, he was attacked by the accused man and eventually killed in the process.

As the police department was alerted about the incident of the murder of an on-duty police constable, the authorities raised an alert and launched a manhunt operation against the culprit. The information was passed around among the law enforcement department and the culprit was marked wanted.

The investigation led the police department to the wanted culprit the next day of the killing of a police constable. In Steer Town, the encounter took place between the culprit and police officers in action, during which the accused was shot and killed by the officers in the confrontation.

The information about the incident was passed to the authorities after which the charge was taken by the Inspectorate Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The police officers seized a pistol from the site from the culprit for further proceedings. The investigation into the cases is actively going on by the authorities. The responsible officers are investigating the circumstances around the encounter of the wanted culprit in Steer Town.