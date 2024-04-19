Missing body of fisherman found at Belladrum foreshore

The body of the fisherman who went missing at sea on Friday last week has been found at the Belladrum foreshore, West Coast Berbice in Guyana.

Guyana: The body of the fisherman who went missing at sea on Friday last week has been found at the Belladrum foreshore, West Coast Berbice in Guyana. The body was discovered by an unknown man who called the police and informed them about the incident.

As per the reports, the police team led by a sergeant arrived at the scene and assessed the entire situation. They also sealed the area and started an investigation into the matter. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the body of a male of East Indian ethnicity lying on the ground face down in mud alongside the foreshore.

Police further explained the situation and added that the situation has also been assessed by the Coast Guard people, who said that they discovered the body on Wednesday, so it might have reached the shore on this day only.

The body was clad in a red t-shirt and short pants and further taken to start the investigation for more clarification. The police also took photos of the body and recorded the entire scene during proper examination of the body. However, the police did not discover any mark of violence on the body due to the advanced state of decomposition.

As per the police officials, the body could have been decomposed in the water at the sea for a longer time which could have removed the potential marks on the body. The body was further taken to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour, where the police have been waiting for identification and autopsy.

After some days, a woman named Hardai Samlall identified the body and stated that he could be her brother named Ramdeo Samlall. At approximately 15:10 hrs, Hardai Samlall, a 74-year-old pensioner residing at Lot 14 Harbon Spoon Dam, Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, accompanied the police to Bailey’s Funeral Home at No. 4 Village, WCB.

She identified the body to be that of brother Ramdeo Samlall, called ‘Monk’, a 49-year-old fisherman living at the said address who had gone missing at sea since April 12, 202.

According to information received, Samlall and Barat Bissoondial, both of the same address, left home last Friday for a fishing trip and expected to return home the following day.

After the men had not returned home, family members became worried, and a missing person was filed at the Blairmont Police Station. Subsequently, a search party was formed.

The reports suggested that the investigation on the matter is in progress.