Barbados: Three killed in shooting at beach bar in St James; police probe gang link

Barbados Police Service is actively engaged in the investigation and warned that the apparent gang conflict between young men has spiraled out of control with retaliation becoming routine.

Police vehicles parked near a beach bar in Lower Carlton, St James, following a shooting that left three men dead.

Barbados: Three men were killed in a suspected gang related shooting at a beach bar in Lower Carlton, on 19th April, 2026.

The Barbados Police Service confirmed the firing incident at St, James, west of Bridgetown on Sunday. A group of people had gathered on the beach when the shooting took place.

Three men got out of a silver vehicle and opened fire which injured four men present at the scene.

One of the four injured men died at the scene. The other three were taken to a medical facility by private vehicle. However, two out of these three victims died.

No information is released regarding the names of the deceased.

The government of Barbados has strongly shown its condemnation regarding the recent outbreak of violence in the country. The government has pledged its full support for law enforcement as the investigation goes on.

Michael Lashley, Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Minister has expressed her sincere condolences to the families of those persons who have lost their lives. She expressed deep regret towards those who were injured in this recent act of violence in Barbados.

Michael Lashley mentioned that the Barbados Police Service is actively engaged in this matter. She further confirmed that the BPS’s will work with full integrity and urgency in order to serve justice.

The Criminal Justice Minister stated, “At the same time, it is clear that this apparent state of war between certain gangs of young men has spiralled completely out of control, with retaliation and reprisal now seemingly the order of the day. We will not tolerate this behaviour.”

Minister Lashley also mentioned, “Let the word go out that, from this moment, the police and other national security forces will be empowered to use every lawful means at their disposal to bring this unacceptable situation under control and bring it to an end.”

Lashley urged every law-abiding Barbadian to stand with the Police Service in this effort.