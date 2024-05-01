Miss Universe Jamaica 2022 runner-up advised to mediate by court as she fights with woman

The runner-up of Miss Universe Jamaica 2022- Rachel Silvera, was referred to mediation by Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday after she quarreled with a woman.

Jamaica: The runner-up of Miss Universe Jamaica 2022- Rachel Silvera, was referred to mediation by Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday after she quarreled with a woman. The court refuted their issue and asked both the women to consult a mediator for peace on Tuesday.

Miss Universe Jamaica 2022 was involved in a physical fight with a woman named Joanna Russel on March 29, 2024, when they both were traveling in a motor car along Stony Hill main road in St Andrew. Suddenly, both women started an argument with each other over one of the accused wanting to go home while the second one did not.

The argument further intensified, which turned into a physical confrontation between two women who accused each other of the incident. Russel stated that she was physically abused by Silvera as she left scratch marks on her body, while Silvera accused the former of punching her in the face.

Due to their physical abuse against each other, the matter has reached the court, and both have presented their statements and their side of the story. Both women were also held for the charges of assaulting each other with their bodies.

While hearing the entire incident, the judge passed the statement and stated that this was not the matter of the discussions. Presiding Judge Carlo Mason heard the details of the case and asked the women if they were open to mediation. They responded to the decision in an affirmative manner. Silvera and Russell will return to the court for next hearing in June 28, 2024.

Rachel Silvera turned out to be the runner-up of Miss Universe Jamaica in 2022, when she was also hailed for her performance. /However, the incident made her face the outburst of the netizens as they stated that the issue is not for the court and both the women have been wasting the time of the court when there is a need to address several other concerning issues in the country.