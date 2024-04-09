Eight months pregnant Rutherford grooves on Jamaican Carnival beats, celebrities shower love

The video of Former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and eight months pregnant Tika Rutherford grooving and enjoying the road march parade of Carnival 2024 went viral on social media

Jamaica: The video of Former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and eight-months pregnant Tika Rutherford grooving and enjoying the road march parade of Carnival 2024 went viral on social media. She termed it her “love for her culture” and said that pregnancy could not stop her from enjoying the vibes of the most-loved Carnival in the Caribbean.

She asserted that when she got pregnant, she thought she would not be able to participate in their Carnival festivities, which made her a little anxious. However, Rutherford mentioned that she doesn’t look eight months pregnant and has all the energy in the world, so she decided to come and enjoy herself.

Tika Rutherford disclosed that she will be the mom of a baby boy who will be named after Arthur and showcased her excitement for her new life.

The Carnival in Jamaica kickstarted on April 3, 2024, and will run through April 9, 2024, as several activities and events have been taking place. Patrons from across the globe visited the country to attend the festivities of the event, as it is one of the most-loved Caribbean Carnivals across the world.

Social Media influencers Chad Luchey and Rogay “Swiiss Lee” Clarke also attended the Road March of Jamaica Carnival in St Andrew and posed for camera in different posses. They also lauded the vibes of the festival and said that this is one of their favourite places to visit.

As the Carnival in Jamaica Road March kicked off, revellers were full of smiles as they awaited performances and the much-anticipated after-parties. Thirty-seven-year-old Norri Braham also celebrated her birthday at the 2024 Carnival In Jamaica Road March. The Trinidadian says she visits every year to take part in the festivities.

Ann-Merita Golding and her daughter, Lyle-Kristina Turner, also attended the parade and showered their love for the atmosphere. This is the five-year-old’s third time at the annual road march.

In addition to that, Entrepreneur, Kandi King also stepped out in this dazzling gold costume for the 2024 Carnival in Jamaica Road March on the streets of St Andrew.

Along with that, American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also enjoyed every moment of the fete and festivities, jumping with the beats of the music at the Road March. Having relished his time in Jamaica thus far, Kai has eagerly been gearing up for the after-parties.

Corah Ann Sylvester- a well known figure of Jamaica Carnival who enhanced the festivities with her extravagant custom-made headpieces and costumes and playing mas. Staying true to the floral motif, she chose to stand out in a vibrant red ‘Happiness’ ensemble crafted by Kayshan Made.

Jamaican singer and actress, Naomi Cowan, also hit the streets in a seashell-inspired costume for the 2024 Carnival In Jamaica Road March in St Andrew.