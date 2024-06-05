Mikyle Louis creates history: Becomes first Kittitian to join Windies Cricket team

Miklye Louis has been selected in the test squad of the West Indies Cricket for the upcoming tour of England.

St Kitts and Nevis: Mikyle Louis has been selected in the test squad of the West Indies Cricket for the upcoming tour of England. With the selection, he achieved the honour of becoming the first Kittitian to make the Windies cricket team.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to Louis and said that the selection is a proud moment for the entire Federation. He exhibited his confidence in him and added that he would play a good game for the Windies Cricket team against England.

PM Drew also spoke with Mikyle Louis by phone to congratulate him and said,” Congratulations on being the first Kittitian to make the Windies Cricket team. Although he is not the first from the Federation, he is the first Kittitian. We wish you well and much success.”

He further added that his admission to the team is significant and means a lot to the people of the Federation. PM Drew referred to him as a “great example” for the young people, especially the young men of St Kitts and Nevis and congratulated him again.

Notably, West Indies announced a 15-member squad to tour England for the three-Test Richards Bothn series, starting on July 10, 2024, at Lord’s. The team will play the series under the captaincy of Kraigg Brathwaite and other players will include: Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary Mccaskie, Kirk Mckenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar, Roach, Jayden Seales, and Kevin Sinclair.

Besides this, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Denzil Douglas also extended congratulations to Louis for his selection in the team. He said that the history was created as 23-year-old Louis became the first Kittitian cricketer to make the West Indies team.

He expressed pleasure and noted,” As Kittitians and as a Federation, we are extremely excited, that the day has come, when our very own, Mikyle makes his debut on the West Indies Team. Our Sister Island Nevis, has had several Players on the West Indies Team over the years.”

Dr Douglas also extended support to the athlete and added,” Let’s RALLY and Support the WI Team, and our own, Mikyle Louis. Do your best, stay focused, we’re rallying with you.”

Mikyle Louis is a right-handed batsman from St Kitts and showcased a great performance in his maiden West Indies First-Class tournament. He played for Leeward Islands Hurricanes over 14 innings and scored 682 runs at an average of 48.71.

Notably, the runs included three centuries and two of them came from a single match that was held at his home ground, Warner Park. With this performance, he also became one of only three players to score four or more half-centuries and now the achievement is considered as monumental in St Kitts and Nevis.

Further, the achievement was well-regarded by the people of St Kitts and Nevis who said that he would play good cricket against England. He also turned out to be a great inspiration for many young players in the West Indies.