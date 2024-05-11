West Indies cricket home series to commence in May, schedule announced

The West Indies cricket team is all set to play home series matches with South Africa, England, and Bangladesh from May 23 to December 19, 2024.

West Indies: The West Indies cricket team is all set to play home series matches with South Africa, England, and Bangladesh from May 23 to December 19, 2024. The schedule has been unveiled as the matches will take place in Jamaica, Trinidad, Guyana, Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts, Saint Lucia and St Vincent.

Cricket West Indies stated that the Men in Maroon is ready to play the matches against these three teams in different formats for this year. Firstly, South Africa will commence its tour to the West Indies on May 23, 2024, and play matches until August 27, 2024.

As per the schedule, the South Africa cricket team will compete against West Indies in three matches of the T20 internationals on May 23, 25 and 26, 2024 at the Jamaica stadium. The first test match between them will be held from August 7 to 11, 2024 at Trinidad stadium. The second match of the test series will be held from August 15 to 19, 2024 in Guyana.

In addition to that, the teams will also play three test matches against each other again on August 23, 25 and 27 at Trinidad.

Furthermore, the series of cricket matches between the West Indies and England will commence on October 31, 2024, with the ODI matches at Antigua stadium. The second ODI match between the two teams will take place on November 2, 2024 at Antigua.

The two teams will again play their third ODI match on November 6 at Barbados along with two T20 internationals, which are scheduled to be held on November 9 and 10 at Barbados. The team will visit Saint Lucia afterward for the three T20 internationals, which will take place on November 14, 16, and 17, 2024.

The West Indies cricket team will play against Bangladesh in their home series matches which will commence on November 22, 2024, with the first test. The match will run through November 26, 2024, in Antigua.

The second test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh will be held from November 30 to December 4, 2024, in Jamaica. The teams will also come up against each other in three matches of the ODIs that will be held on December 8, 10 and 12 in St Kitts.

The three T20 international matches will also held between the two teams on December 15, 17, and 19, 2024, at St Vincent.

Notably, the West Indies will also host the matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is the much-anticipated for the tourists and cricket lovers from across the globe.