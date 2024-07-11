Saint Catherine teacher remanded for sexual assault on minor

Jamaica: The Parish Court of Saint Catherine heard a case against a teacher who is accused of sexually molesting a 12-year-old student. The case against the accused teacher was presented in court on Tuesday, 09 July. The identity and other details of both parties are not disclosed by the authority for now, due to protection reasons.

The unidentified teacher and the unidentified minor victim are both reported as local residents of the Saint Catherine parish in Jamaica. The teacher was held under the accusation of committing a sexual crime on the twelve-year-old child. It is mentioned that the incident took place at the institute of education where the suspect was employed and the minor victim was a student.

As per the reports on the sexual molestation case against the teacher in Saint Catherine, in the institute, the accused allegedly assaulted the minor sexually. It is said that the teacher involved the child in sexual activities, which was later explored. The complainant, after learning about the unlawful act, registered a case against the teacher with the police department.

After the authorities recorded the complaint against the teacher for sexually molesting a minor student, the police unit of the region got active. The instant charge was taken, and an investigation was launched in the case by the Saint Catherine police against the teacher, which led to the arrest of the accused. The educator was arrested and laid with multiple charges of sexual grooming, sexual touching, and sexual assault on a minor.

The suspect was taken into custody, and after the proceedings, the case of the accused teacher was sent for the scheduling date in the court. On the scheduled date of appearance in the court, the teacher was presented in front of the senior judge of the Saint Catherine parish court, Desiree Alleyne. Judge Desiree Alleyne heard the arguments related to the crime and accusation, after which the pronouncement was declared.

The case was pushed by the judge for further hearing, and the next date was given, which was scheduled for 10 September. The accused teacher is not given any relaxation by the court till the next date and is ordered to remain in police remand. The application for bail was given to the court by the side of the accused, which was rejected by the court.