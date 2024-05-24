First-Ever Craft Beer launched in Nevis, Premier Brantley expresses delight

The first locally brewed craft beer has officially been launched by Nevis Peak Brewery in the island nation on Friday.

Nevis: The first locally brewed craft beer has officially been launched by Nevis Peak Brewery in the island nation on Friday. The beer was introduced by brew master Raj Kumar at the Pinney’s Beach with the official opening ceremony.

Premier Mark Brantley expressed pleasure and shared glimpses on the social media showcasing the process of making beer.

He also extended huge congratulations to Nevis Peak Brewery for creating Nevis’ first beer and said that the country is growing with the efforts of the local community. Premier also lauded the investor Robert Wagner and his family for producing locally grown beer, indicating the potential of the local offerings of Nevis.

Premier Brantley added,” Huge congratulations to Nevis Peak Brewery for creating Nevis’ first beer. Truly happy to be at the launch of their locally brewed beer today. Kudos to investor Robert Wagner and his family.”

The event featured the performances, live music and other events for celebrating the locally grown products of

. The Fish and Chips are also part of the official launch of the Beer which enhanced the experience of the travellers and other attendees.

In addition to that, the full menu of the locally brewed beer has been provided at the official launch of the Nevis’s first ever beer. The reservation has been provided to the people from across the globe who wanted to experience the local grown products of Nevis.

The music was presented by Theresa Venz which was the first even live music event here at Nevis Peak Brewery and people can book their table at the event. Premier Brantley added,” Featuring Theresa Venz for our first live music event. Be a part of history with a wonderful evening filled with live music, fresh beer on tap, and great food.”

Premier Brantley expressed pleasure and added that this will showcase the history and culture of Nevis.