Linstead man charged for sexual assault on mentally ill woman.

26-year-old man charged for sexual assault on mentally ill woman and attack on her with a machete in Linstead on 03 April.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old man got arrested and charged by the law enforcement department in the case of sexual assault on a mentally ill woman and attack on her with a machete in Linstead, a town in Saint Catherine, on Wednesday, 03 April.

The identity of the suspect is confirmed by the public, who is disclosed to be Nicholas Barnett, which is his documented name. The man was charged with multiple offences committed by him on the day against the Linstead victim including rape, buggery, abduction, unlawful wounding with grievous sexual assault.

As per the sources, the incident of the sexual assault against the mentally ill victim woman in Linstead took place on Saturday, 30 March. The woman was taken by the suspect from her home where the act of crime against her was initiated in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the allegations are raised against the accused for entering the house of the woman without any permission. It is said the suspect was holding a machete in his hand with which he threatened the victim and forcefully took her with himself.

The suspect took the victim woman into the bushes with force after which she was sexually assaulted by the man. It is also mentioned in the reports that the suspect hit the woman with the machete on her head which left her with a cut on her face.

Reportedly, after committing a chain of offences against the mentally ill woman, the suspect fled from the location of the crime. The case was registered officially by the law enforcement department after the incident of sexual assault on a mentally ill woman in Linstead was reported.

After getting the report, the police department took action and launched an investigation to manhunt the escaped culprit of the sexual assault against the victim woman. Shortly after, the police officers were able to find and arrest the culprit man after which he was taken into custody.

After the interrogation, the relevant charges were laid on the suspect for the offences committed by him against the mentally ill victim on the day. With the same charge, the suspect is soon to be taken for an appearance in front of the judge. It is said that the court hearing date is scheduled for the suspect.