Jamaica: Westmoreland police on alert amid gang war, 5 murdered

Police is on high alert in the region around Grange Hill community in Westmoreland parish as five murders recorded amid the gang war.

Jamaica: The law enforcement department is on high alert in the region around the Grange Hill community in the Westmoreland parish of Jamaica as five back-to-back murders have been recorded in the last few days amid the gang war between King Valley Gang and Ants Posse Gang.

The gang war in Westmoreland is assumed to take over the power in the region due to the experiences of previous such cases. The region around Grange Hill was under the influence of the King Valley Gang for a long time and the members were arrested for several serious crimes.

The Ants Posse Gang is the new criminal group seen emerging in the region in the last few times who are constantly trying to build their influence in the locality. Due to this power tussle, the common people were under threat and concerns were raised after observing five murders.

The first murder in the chain was recorded in the locality on Saturday, 9 March, after which two more murders were observed on the same day. The fourth and fifth murders of the local resident happened on Sunday and Monday respectively.

On Sunday, 10 March, the victim, Shakiel Forrest, was killed by the gang members, after he was ambushed by the assailants near the Little London community. He was shot dead by the culprits at nearly 10:00 pm after he attempted to escape the assailants to save his life but failed.

And on Saturday, 11 March, it was Norman Shortman Backriddan who became the fifth victim in the chain of killings amid the Westmoreland gang war. The 25-year-old Norman was ambushed and killed by the gangsters by shooting when he was riding along the vicinity of Belle Isle Road.

It is mentioned that the situation of violence due to the gang war in Westmoreland is becoming the reason for the panic among the common citizens of the communities, especially in Grange Hill. The families are sacred due to the regular crimes and murders which is prominent in the people of the Belle Isle section.

A former teacher commented on the situation and said, “Locals are living in fear due to the shootings that are now taking place in broad daylight with no concern for innocent bystanders. What is now required is a full military response as having these untrained gangsters firing rifles is quite worrisome. These lawless people must be forced out of the community.”

In between the time of concerns in the region due to the gang war, the law enforcement department of Westmoreland is on high alert in response to the shootings and murders. The officers taking action and trying to fix the situation of law and order in the region.

Shaunjaye Mitchell, the Superintendent of the Westmoreland Police Division, said on the situation, “We now have additional assets on the ground, and we are also doing aerial surveillance. The officers are actively investigating all the acts of murders, and we are seeking the cooperation of the citizens as we are looking forward to bringing closure to this situation.”