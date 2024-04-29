LIAT 2020 to start commercial flights in June, acquires 120-passenger aircraft

LIAT 2020 is all set to start its official operations for commercial flights in the starting of June 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 is all set to start its official operations for commercial flights in the starting of June 2024. Setting the month as the latest deadline, the government of Antigua and Barbuda announced that the flights will be in the skies certainly during June.

The decision was outlined during the press briefing on Friday in which Minister of Information Melford Nicholas provided an optimistic report about the progress of the LIAT 2020. He said that the long wait will come to an end by the end of May or during the month of June, as the much-anticipated airline will be in the skies.

He further added that they are still unpredictable about the specific routes of the flights but aiming to start profitable operations. Several countries in the OECS have also been showing interest to assist in the entire process of the LIAT 2020.

Besides this, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also announced that they have been procured the 120-passenger aircraft for LIAT 2020 as it is getting close to its operation date.

However, the CEO of Air Peace Caribbean Ltd in Antigua showcased uncertainity about date for the airline and said that a lot of work has to be done right now, which could possibly delay its operations in the coming days.

She added that she could not provide any specific date, but they are in the final phase of the AOC process, which could be completed by next week.

Earlier, the launch of the LIAT 2020 was set for the April 2024, which was delayed by the faulty landing gears discovered during the demonstration of the aircrafts. Due to the faults in the flights, the airline failed to get the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) at the first round of the testing.

The landing gears have arrived at Antigua and Barbuda on April 15, 2024, fastening the entire process of the testing. Now, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) has been working closely with AOC to get the second round of testing of the aircraft done.

Notably, Antigua and Barbuda recently celebrated the arrival of the first two Embraer E-145 jet aircraft for LIAT 2020. The jets landed at VC Bird International Airport and were given the spectacular Water Salute to mark the huge milestone.

LIAT 2020 was given the green light after the dismissal of the operation of LIAT 1947, which faced several complications and financial issues after the COVID-19 period. PM Browne stated that with the LIAT 2020, the airline sector will be enhanced and more profits will be generated for the regional flights.