Olympic medallist Kirani James portrayed running in sky during drone show of Grenada 50

Olympic medallist sprinter Kirani James has been featured in the drone, and fireworks show for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Grenada.

Grenada: Olympic medallist sprinter Kirani James has been featured during the drone and fireworks show for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Grenada. The athlete was portrayed running in the sky during the show as he is the nation’s first and only gold Olympic medallist and winning silver and bronze thereafter.

On the historic occasion, the country paid tribute to its culture and history with the drone show at the National Stadium.

Grenada celebrated 50 years of Independence on Wednesday with colourful activities and events, and the drone show was one of the parts of it. During the show, the significance of the nation’s history and significance was showcased with proper narration through timed music.

Grenada used more than 500 drones to portray important people, places, and moments, and the sky was filled with colourful lights. Kirani James was one of the featured national icons in the drone show marking the 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Besides this, the portrays of Grenada’s first Prime Minister Eric Gairy, Former Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and Dr Keith Mitchell was showcased during the drone display. They were honoured for the contribution towards the nation building.

The show ran for 15 minutes and ended the celebration of the independence of Grenada.

The drone and fireworks show was highly appreciated by Netizens, who said that the glimpses were quite exciting. They also extended wishes on the Independence and the completion of the 50 years.

One commented,” This was so powerful and beautiful. The people must feel so proud. Happy 50th Independence to the people of Grenada.”

Another stated,” Awesome, very beautiful. Happy 50 Independence Grenada.”

One netizen recalled her grandmother and added,” My grandmother is from the island of Grenada sadly she passed away last November she was a proud Grenadian she would’ve loved this.”

Another said,” What a show Now that’s how you celebrate the Big 50 .. Happy Independence Day All Grenadian.”

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Independence featured events such as Cultural Explosion, Youth Fiesta, Seniors Appreciation, Cocktail Reception, Awards and Gala, and Jubilee Concert “Down Memory Lane”.