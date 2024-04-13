Jazz’n Creole Festival to offer chance to win four general tickets through “My Crew Contest”

Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 unveiled the chance to win four general admission tickets for the patrons with its “My Crew Contest”.

Roseau, Dominica: Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 unveiled the chance to win four general admission tickets for the patrons with its “My Crew Contest”. With the right tags and hashtags, the revellers could apply for the event and win the tickets between April 11 to 24, 2024.

Dominica Festivals invited the patrons to start posting for the pages from today onwards and stated that this is the opportunity to become the winner of the four tickets. The contest will start on April 11, 2024 and end at the mid-night on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The post with the most likes will win the contest and the owner of the page will be given the four tickets of Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024. The content will be opened for the residents of all ages and the winner will be announced live at the Dominica Festivals’ Press Conference which will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Further, Dominica Festivals Committee announced the criteria for the contest and stated that the snapshot in time could lead to an unforgettable experience at Jazz’n Creole 2024. Firstly, the patrons will have to post their favourite picture of themselves and their crew at the festival on Instagram or Facebook every day between April 11 to 24, 2024.

In the second step, the travellers will have to tag their crew which will include Discover Dominica and Dominica Festivals. Thirdly, hashtags such as JazznCreole2024, Dominica, Discover Dominica and Dominica Festivals will be used in the caption so that they can be seen.

In the fourth step, the post with the most likes by the end of the contest period will be declared winner.

Dominica is all set to host Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 at Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park on May 5, 2024 under the theme- “Creole Fusion”. The price of the regular tickets will be $175EC, children’s tickets will be $75EC and gate tickets will be $200EC.

Tickets are now available at Bullseye Pharmacy in Goodwill, Portsmouth and Grandbay, Water’s Edge, Portsmouth Depex. Jazz’n Creole Festival is known for its uniqueness and authentic cultural display which will bring the patrons from across the globe to celebrate the most classy and exciting events.

The festival will feature the performance of the artistes including Michele Henderson, Mapy, Swinging Stars, Li-Li Octave, Alaine and others. The rounded lineup will make the travellers groove on the beats of cultural music of Dominica.