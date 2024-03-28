Jazz’n Creole Festival to return to Dominica, lineup of artistes announced

The 13th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to return on May 5, 2024, as the lineup of the performers has been unveiled.

Roseau, Dominica: The 13th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to return on May 5, 2024, as the lineup of the performers has been unveiled. The event will be held at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park under the theme- “Creole Fusion.”

The first performer of the day will be Jamaican reggae songstress Alaine who will bring her timeless hit for the first time to the stage of Jazz ‘n Creole Festival. She will entertain the audience and showcase the authentic vibes of Caribbean culture.

The second artiste will be Lí-Lí Octave who is a multi-talented singing sensation and well-known among audiences from both local and regional levels. With her soulful renditions, the performer is all set to rock the stage of the festival.

Swingin’ Stars will also perform at the festival and provide a proper party feeling to the patrons. Led by two of Dominica’s premiere vocalists Daddy Chess and Tasha P, the long-serving dance band will bring a unique brand of clean fun to the main stage at Fort Shirley on May 5.

The “Violin Queen”- Mapy is all set to make her debut performance at Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole 2024. She is known for her fusion of classical music with genres such as hip-hop, soca, and Afro-beats.

On top of that, a crowd favourite Michele Henderson will also return to the festival at Fort Shirley with authentic beats of Caribbean music. The versatile singer is also known as Dominica’s Princess of Song and will be ready to bring her usual energetic and compelling stage presence at the festival.

Besides this, the ticket outlets have also been unveiled by the Dominica Festival Authority which said that the ticket goes on sale from Friday last week. People could buy online tickets from the official websites and at the after Jazz Lyme at the realm from 7 pm.

The physical tickets will be sold at the Discover Dominica Authority office and the general admission will be $15 which is special.

The Jazz’n Creole Festival is aimed to enhance the culture and creole tradition of Dominica with exciting fringe and main events.