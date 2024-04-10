Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival: VIP tickets set to be available at EC$325

The VIP tickets for Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to be available at EC$325 in Dominica as the package will be powered by HHV Whitchurch and Co Ltd.

Roseau, Dominica: The VIP tickets for Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to be available at EC$325 in Dominica as the package will be powered by HHV Whitchurch and Co Ltd. Through the tickets, the patrons will be exclusive experience through food and desert station and private restroom access.

The Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024 at Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. The tickets will be available at different office of Whitchurch including Whitchurch’s Main Office (Roseau), Whitchurch Travel/Western Union Portsmouth (Bay Street), Dominica Festivals Committee Office and Discover Dominica Authority Office.

Through the VIP ticket, the revellers will be provided with exclusive bar with unlimited drinks and food and dessert station. The Branded Parapheralia and Lounge Stations will also be available in the VIP experience which is exclusive during the festival.

The patrons who will buy VIP tickets will be given a Photo station with a professional photographer, an elevated viewpoint, security and private restroom access. The exclusive offerings will enhance the travel experience of the VIP guests and make them enjoy the authentic culture of Dominica.

The sponsors of the event would be CARIBE, Smiroff, Maggi, BIG, Johanie Walker and SipZ who will provide VIP experience to the travellers.

Notably, the general admission for the patrons will be available at $150 as the tickets were on sale from Friday, March 22, 2024. The travellers could get the tickets at the Discover Dominica Authority office between 8 am to 4 pm.

Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 is known for its great ambience where entire families and loved ones can come and enjoy with fully-equipped and dedicated events. The singers such as Li Li Octave, Alaine, Mapy, Michele Henderson and Swinging Stars will provide the most classy and exciting experience to the attendees from across the globe.

The annual is all about the colourful fusion of Dominica’s talents and music culture, aiming to promote local artistic skills and enhance the tourism economy.

The Creole event will be about rhythm and the platform where music meets vibrant traditions. Patrons will be invited to experience the festive vibes through the blending of Creole culture with bold music tradition.

Jazz’ n Creole Festival will also provide authentic Creole fusion, which will showcase the blending of Creole traditions with a festive flair in outfits that combine traditional Creole elements with a modern and colourful twist. Bold patterns, lively prints, and unique accessories will also be part of the event, showcasing the authentic culture of Dominica.