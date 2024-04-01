Jamaican Nickecoy Bramwell breaks Usain Bolt’s 400m 22-yr-old CARIFTA record, wins with 47.27s

Nickecoy Bramwell from Jamaica bagged the gold medal in the Under-17 400m category of the 2024 CARIFTA Games and broke the record of well-renowned Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt set the record in the CARIFTA Games held in 2002 and even after 22 years, Jamaica managed to retain the record through the name of another athlete. With this victory, Bramwell added another gold to the medal tally of the country and increased the count to 24.

The second position was secured by Kemron Mathlyn from Grenada who won silver with a time of 47.96 seconds. On the other hand, Bahamian Eagan Neely took the bronze medal with 48.16 seconds and stood in the third position at the podium.

Following his record-breaking victory, the wishes have been powered on Bramwell to retain the title in Jamaica and pave the footprints of Usain Bolt. Many added that Jamaica has always remained at the forefront in providing the best athletes to the world and breaking the record of Usain Bolt, which has established Bramwell as another best from the country.

One said,” Nickecoy Bramwell has all the physical abilities to be great at T&F… He looks as strong as a roaring young lion outta C/Bar.”

Another mentioned, ”The game was amazing, he suffered an injury, still got his way in the athletics. This is called real determination and hard work.”

16-year-old Bramwell suffered from an injury and the record made him feel good about his sports career, saying that the record reflected his focusing more on the goal than his injury.

While expressing pleasure, he said that the feeling was wonderful and he finally broke the record as he focused on the goal and forgot about the injury. Bramwell also mentioned that he has been eyeing it since last summer, and now he achieved it, so the feeling is great.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne also extended greetings to 16-year-old athletes and said that the spirit was amazing.

Notably, Jamaica stands at the first position in the medal tally of the 2024 CARIFTA Games 2024 which is taking place in Kirani James Stadium, Grenada. Following the end of the second day, the team Jamaica managed to win 49 medals in total, consisting of 24 gold, 15 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

The games started on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1, 2024, featuring the finals of the several rounds.

From the Jamaican team, Zavein Bernard won the first gold medal in the Under-17 girls’ high jumps and Jamelia Young captured the gold for Jamaica in the Under-17 girls’ shot put on the second day which was held on Sunday.