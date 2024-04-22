IPL 2024: Andrew Russel, Sunil Narine takes two wickets each for KKR against RCB

West Indies: Andrew Russell and Sunil Narine turned out to be the best performers for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sunday’s IPL match (Indian Premier League) against Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) by taking two wickets each. Both the wickets broke the significant batting partnership of the opponents, which could lead the RCB to victory.

By giving the target of 222 runs, the Kolkata Night Riders players have showcased good performance, however, the RCB also gave a tough fight in the match. The strong partnership between Jacks and Patidar paced up the scores of the Bengaluru with Jacks bringing up his 50 in 29 balls.

In addition to that, Patidar also completed his half-century in 21 balls. However, they were taken down by Andrew Russel in the same over, which marked the turning point for the match. The second partnership was disrupted by Sunil Narine in the same over by taking down Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror who also have been proved game changer at one point for RCB.

At the end of the match, a fight came up between Dinesh Karthik and Prabhdesai of RCB, who also tried to change the position of the match, but they also left the chase even tougher for the team. However, the inning of Karan Sharma has also remained game-changing for the team as he hit out three sixes and tried to get the match by putting 2 runs in 3 balls.

However, the wicket of Karan Sharma made the team lost the game by one run, which was one of the tricky situations in the history of the cricket. Andrew Russel and Sunil Narine provided two most important wickets to KKR, making them putting the match into their court.

Both the players of West Indies have showcased great performances, which have also been lauded by the netizens who love the players of the team. They stated that these players have been making the West Indies alive in the hearts of the people.

The match has been remained quite exciting till the last ball as it was tough to determine the winner as the last ball have changed the entire match. As per the cricket analyst, if these two wickets which were taken by Russel and Narine have not been on the field, then the result might be in the favour of RCB.