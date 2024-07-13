IGS 2024: We want our citizens to feel a sense of connection with St. Kitts and Nevis, says Premier  

Premier Mark Brantley emphasized that Nevis is the home of economic citizens, and they should consider it like that

St. Kitts and Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley emphasized that Nevis is the home of economic citizens, and they should consider it like that. He said that they want their citizens across the globe to feel a sense of connection with St. Kitts and Nevis and recognize its potential.

The call has been given by the Premier at the stage of Investment Gateway Summit 2024 where the guests have participated in the exclusive tour to Nevis. The attendees received a warm reception on their fourth day in the twin-island Federation at NEPAC and explored the unique Heritage Sites in Nevis.

During the tour, Premier Brantley gave a presentation and talked about the offerings of Nevis with the special mention of the significance of the agriculture sector for the thriving economy.

While inviting economic citizens, Premier Brantley also shed light on the potential of Nevis for being enhanced agricultural destination. He outlined the significance for the economic citizens to visit the country and pay attention to its vibrant offerings which are nowhere present in the world.

He said,” Come Home in Nevis, we want our people to feel a sense of connection with St. Kitts and Nevis, we want our global citizens to be invest in here, to have holiday here, to have your children and grandchildren associated with it.”

The Premier emphasized that this is their home, many of them have the same rights, so he wanted them to see it like that, not just for travel purposes.

Coming to the offerings and agriculture sector, he said that Nevis has a lot of things to offer, especially in agriculture, but people are unable to see through to it. “The island has a lot of things to offer, w are small, but there are lot of thing going on in the country and the first thing it would include agriculture.”

Talking about the agriculture sector of Nevis, Premier Brantley added they are committed to try to more feed ourselves, as in Caribbean, they import most of the products of the agriculture, even when they have the perfect soil and conditions for the agriculture, because of different taxes in agriculture, many of people are not interested in getting involved in agriculture.

He further outlined the times of COVID and expressed,” I know, agriculture is critically important, we need to evolve it. During the COVID When the world was shut down, my cabinet met and we work greatly, as the Port of Miami was closed, we were in the crisis in terms of foods because of the closure of the importing areas.”

The Premier said that there was a tremendous opportunity for food production, whether its value added taken, and converting natural resources to substances.

Last week, Nevis hosted the Mango Festival where 44 varieties of Mango on the island were displayed, and the Premier noted,”The most interesting part of it was how we show it, how we present it in unique styles, we have natural soil. Natural rainfall, we have perfect environment for agriculture, but we are not getting benefited from it.”

He added that when they talk about agriculture, they are talking about food production, value added, and they are talking about natural resources and converting them into a substance. There is an opportunity for export and other things to lavish agriculture and there is an opportunity in Financial Services a significant part to the government’s economy.

Notably, attendees of the Investment Gateway Summit enjoyed a captivating day trip to Nevis. Embarking on a memorable journey through Nevis, discovering its rich heritage, vibrant culture, and lush natural beauty. From historical landmarks to scenic vistas, it was a session filled with educational insights and inspiring moments.