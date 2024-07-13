IGS 2024: Day 4 kickstarts in Nevis, extends warm welcome to distinguished guests 

The fourth day of the Investment Gateway Summit has opened at St. Kitts Marriott Resort and ready to celebrate exclusive offerings of the twin-island Federation

St. Kitts and Nevis: The fourth day of the Investment Gateway Summit has opened with the tour to Nevis and ready to celebrate exclusive offerings of the twin-island Federation.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley gave special presentation at the event, showcasing offerings and vibrant heritage of Nevis.

With tours to hotspot destinations, lunch and Sunset, the day will bring new ways of connections and exciting adventure for the attendees.

Kicking off at 10: 00 am, the attendees who have been participating in the summit for the last three days start getting a welcome reception in Nevis today. The event is hosted by NEPAC, aiming to turn the attention of the economic citizens and investors towards the offerings of the Nevis.

The welcome reception will bring together distinguished guests for a memorable start to the morning and the summit in the stunning setting of Nevis.

The guests will embark on the tour of the Heritage Sites of Nevis, exploring the cultural preservation of the island nation. The attendees will embrace the beauty of the country with the help of the heritage setting where hotspots will take them on a new journey of adventure tourism.

The unique experience will offer insights into the culture of Nevis and the lifestyle of its local community who have been preserving their craftsmanship and heritage. The first event of the day will shed light on the traditional craft that reflects the island’s vibrant colours and patterns.

The rich history and traditional offerings will be showcased at the opening of the fourth day.

The second event will put the authentic cuisine of St. Kitts and Nevis into spotlight under the “Lunch at Sunshine.” Different delights and unique culinarians will be embraced and tasted by the distinguished guests and St. Kitts and Nevis Rum Tasting will be the featured part of this event.

The last day of the event will enhance the sunset experience of the guests who have arrived from across the globe. With Sunset Cruise at St. Kitts, the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 is all set to offer unique blend of the cruise offerings and the stunning setting of the beaches where sunset will be captured.

The fourth day of the summit will be the true celebration of the essence and heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis where guests will be a given a chance to enhance their tourists experience. Other than political and connective discussions, meetings, and speeches, the fourth day will all about fun and entertainment.

Notably, the first three days of the IGS 2024 have turned out to be successful with insightful discussion on different range of topics where new connections were built, fostering the chances of new partnerships and collaboration on distinguished areas of development.

Besides this, the celebration of the achievements and milestones of St. Kitts and Nevis have also been featured in the summit, consisting of dance performance by different groups.

The three days have been filled with diverse activities, exclusively focusing on their theme- “Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate.”