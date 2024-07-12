Invest Green, Invest Clean, says Dr Joyelle Clarke at Investment Gateway Summit 2024 

Dr Joyelle Clarke- Minister of Sustainability of St. Kitts and Nevis outlined the significance of the sustainable future and the green investment during her presentation at the Investment Gateway Summit 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Joyelle Clarke- Minister of Sustainability of St. Kitts and Nevis outlined the significance of the sustainable future and the green investment during her presentation at the Investment Gateway Summit 2024.

Speaking at the third day of the summit, she said, ”Invest Green, Invest Clean as the sustainability transition demands the reskilling, the upskilling and retooling of our people to evolving, climate centric workforce.”

Emphasizing the public-private partnerships, Dr Clarke said that collaboration is the gateway to national scale transition. She noted that the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis must partner with its citizens, with the private sector, with multilateral corporations, to make sustainability and climate resilience a way of life.

She expressed that the sustainable future is dependent upon the seven pillars approach which is available to connect and interconnect sectors.

“We need of crafting opportunities for every citizen to have equitable and fair access to green financing or small business development here is a need for partnership with Global Green Growth Institute to ensure this is a reality,”said the minister.

While highlighting the aspects of the digital infrastructure, she noted that the digital infrastructure is the initiative to open avenues for entrepreneurship.

“It keeps the next generation plugged into the endless possibilities of the global digital economy of a world running on technology and artificial intelligence, ”said the minister.

Further, she asked for the better collaboration and noted,” If we believe in Saint Kitts and Nevis as it is now the strongest, smallest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere, with the strongest Human Development Index in Caricom with a strong, resilient tourism and investment based economy, then we must collectively work together to secure and strengthen this reality.”



Dr Clarke added that there is need for transition and there is need to pursue the shared vision of sustainability for the children, for the future generations of physicians and clinicians.

The most fundamental elements of the seven-pillar transformation model to water and energy, and if they invest in green, invest clean and invest in renewables, then they are investing in the future with profits guaranteed to triple.