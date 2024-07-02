Hurricane Beryl turns into Cat 5, likely to pose threats to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl has transformed into a Category 5 hurricane and recorded history by converting into two days, beating Hurricane Emily in 2005 which took around 17 days

Caribbean: Hurricane Beryl has transformed into a Category 5 hurricane and recorded history by converting into two days, beating Hurricane Emily in 2005 which took around 17 days. The wind speed which is 160 mph has been posing threats to the Caribbean region as Hurricane Warning has been issued for Jamaica.

The Hurricane is expected to pass through Jamaica on Wednesday and afterward, the speed of the Beryl will be reduced to 110 mph wind speed. The entire scenario has been posing threats of catastrophic damage to the country and the authorities asked the citizens to adequately prepare for its effects.

The areas near Montego Bay are likely to experience life-threatening rainfall and winds in the coming days due to Beryl. The flash flooding and extensive water on streets could effect disastrously the lifestyle of the public which is the major concern in this situation.

In addition to that, the residents of St Ann are asked to prepare for evacuation as the Hurricane is predicted to bring flash flooding in these areas. Areas in the south of St Ann such as Cave Valley and Alvin Clarke are prone to such conditions and the Municipal Corporation added that their preparation mode continues.

A warning has been issued for the residents and stated that there is a great possibility of storm surges and high wind expected to cause heavy rainfall, so evacuation is required and people should help each other by providing shelters.

In the wake of the Hurricane, Jamaica’s government shut down several major public and private enterprises in the country and issued an advisory to safeguard the citizens.

Notably, the National Hurricane Centre has issued the Hurricane Watch for Jamaica on Monday and in just four hours, it turned into Hurricane Warning with the development of the Beryl into Category 5.

However, Beryl is also expected to weaken after it passes through Jamaica with the reduction in the wind speed as it moving across the Caribbean Sea. It is the first hurricane and second named storm of 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season which is predicted to remain above average and hyper active.