Hail Storm hit Grand Bahama, citizens frustrated over power outage

Bahamas: The Hailstorm occurred at Grand Bahama over the weekend and caused damage in several parts following a heat advisory and thunderstorm warning issued for The Bahamas. Social media has been filled with glimpses of the storms, showcasing the destruction held to the roof of cars and other infrastructure.

The weather disturbance has been causing problems across The Bahamas, as some parts are experiencing excessive heat waves while some are under thunderstorm warnings and watches. The entire situation created havoc among the citizens, further accelerating the anxiety about the upcoming hurricane season.

Several glimpses showed that the hail storm also caused a hole in the roof of the vehicles and residents of Grand Bahama assessed the damage as golf ball sized hail fell on the island.

Earlier, the met department announced the heat advisory which will run through Wednesday, advising people to remain hyderated. Along with that, a severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the areas such as South Andros, Cat Islands, and other nearby parts, and add that the showers will remain locally heavy and strong, causing gusty winds and dangerous lighting.

However, the heat advisory has ended for some areas, such as Grand Bahama, Bimini, and Abaco, but it is still in effect for the remainder of the Bahamas. Now, the weather updates stated that the chances of the heavy downpours are high with the possibility of the hail and waterspout activity across the country.

In addition to that, the weather disturabces across the country also resulted the power outage and water disruption for some areas which are prone to these situations. The power outage caused problems and stopped people in doing their daily tasks, making them angry about the situation.

The residents have also expressed their concerns and frustration with the power company BLP over the weekend electricity outage. They added that the power outages were very frequent this weekend as they did not get the proper supply of electricity even for one hour.

One resident added,” Power went for the first three hours at first, and then it went off two more times. It was really hot, and we were not able to do our work, which was frustrating.” People said that the heat wave made the temperature very hot, as they had never experienced such hotness even in the proper summers.

Due to the weather disturbances and excessive heat waves, the demand for electricity surged, and the load also increased, causing the company to cut the supply. Following the announcement of an outage by BPL, many questioned the management and said that they should have been ready for the situation with proper measures.

One added,”Why are these conversations not done during the cooler months when the demand isn’t super high? Every year is the same thing, no matter which colour in power.”

People have also expressed concerns towards climate change and said that every year, the climate is getting hotter and hotter and two different weathers have been discovered at the same time in the Bahamas.

Heatwave advisory with thunderstorm warnings have showcased the grappling situation of the Bahamas which has occurred due to climate change. As hurricane season is approaching, the effect has been felt in these countries before the 10 days which is concerning.