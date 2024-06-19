Fish Fry and Cook Off Festival set to return to East Basseterre under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley on July 6, 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Fish Fry and Cook Off Festival set to return to East Basseterre under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley on July 6, 2024. The invitations have been extended to the community for the participation in the cooking competition which is aimed at enhancing their skills as chefs.

The festival will be held for all expert chefs of the East Basseterre community and neighbourhood cooks to bring their tasty talents to the competition. Minister Hanley noted that this is a chance to tell people about the emerging talents of St Kitts and Nevis in different fields.

Hosting under the theme- “It’s Cook-Off Time,” festival is aimed to support the local community and provide them with a platform where they can work on their skills in different fields. With different rounds of competitions, the winners are decided and given several prizes, including gifts and cash.

In the competition, all participants will be given a mystery box with identical ingredients and 90 minutes to plate one dish. The dishes will be judged by three judges who will examine different cuisines and the capacity of the particular chef.

Notably, the competition was first held last year where community came together and successfully participated in different rounds. Last year, the festival was held on July 15, 2023 where special prizes were also given to the winners.

With a total of 5 chefs, the competition received immense support from the families and friends due to which it turned out massive success. Last year, the competition was won by Dwayniqua Payne from Haly Way Tree with a total of 91 points. She managed to secure the cash prize of $1,000.00 and others prizes, while runner-ups have also been outlined.

The position of the first runner was secured by Denisia Whyte of Sandy Point with 88 points and received a cash prize of $500.00 and other prizes. On the other hand, Akeem Peters turned out to be second runner up in the competition with a total of 83 points and secured the cash prize of $300 and other prizes.