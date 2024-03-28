St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week to return, Papaya to serve as theme ingredient

St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is all set to return for the 2024 edition from July 11 to 21, 2024 and the papaya will serve as the theme ingredient.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is all set to return for the 2024 edition from July 11 to 21, 2024 and the papaya will serve as the theme ingredient. The festival is aimed at celebrating authentic cuisine and promoting the local products of the destination.

The themed ingredient will be used by several restaurants to make their special dishes which could enhance the taste experience of the travellers. St Kitts and Nevis celebrates the true essence of the food industry and immerses the tourists in the local cuisine, expertly crafted by talented chefs.

Last year, pineapple was declared as the theme ingredient for St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week through which the participants showcased the true offerings of the country. This year, the event will feature food, drinks, entertainment, a local vendor display, and a kid zone.

While delivering quality experiences, the festival is known for showcasing the true flavours of Kittitian and Nevisian which is created with well-crafted activities. The week is celebrated with a series of events, focusing on the local touch of St Kitts and Nevis.

Events such as Papaya Flavours, St Kitts Tasting Showcase, Summer Crush, Wine Down Wednesday and Taste of the Tradition will welcome the tourists and make them taste the true flavours of the country. Last year, the total focus was put on the pineapple where friends and families gathered to support the talented food industry of the country.

Restaurants throughout the Federation will also offer a special Restaurant Week menu at discount prices, featuring local ingredients and dishes prepared with the country’s flair.

Several events such as Sunday Chef’s Brunch, West Indian Dinner Buffet, Cooking class, Complimentary Wine Class, LiveDemo of Restaurant Week and Taste of Tradition will entertain the audience and provide market to local products.

Besides this, the Paint Sip and One, Rum Punch Crawl with Caribbean Run Punch Festival, and Platic Free July March with St Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring will be added to the lineup of events for community awareness and entertainment purposes.

St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is a culinary extravaganza which is celebrated in July to showcase cuisine delights that define the country. Both locals and visitors experienced the celebrations of the world of flavours as the country is known for its unique culinary offerings.

The ingredients will be used by the participants to showcase their talents in the food industry and make travellers and locals judge them according to their capabilities. People who are seeking to pursue their careers in the food industry could take the festival as the platform to showcase their skills with the flavours.

Besides this, the cultural richness will also be part of the week of activities through different lineups of events such as Cook, Sip, and Glamp.