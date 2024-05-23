Fish Festival 2024 set to return to Nevis, seafood on sale

The Fish Festival 2024 is all set to return to Nevis Water Front on June 14, 2024, from 10: 00 am to 9: 00 pm with live entertainment and fun activities

Nevis: The Fish Festival 2024 is all set to return to Nevis Water Front on June 14, 2024, from 10: 00 am to 9: 00 pm with live entertainment and fun activities. In order to promote the fishery sector and celebrate the fisherfolks, the administration will host an exciting lineup of musicians and performers for the attendees.

Under the patronage of the Nevis Fishermen Marketing Supply Cooperative, the fish festival will invite the citizens to provide a market for locally grown products and support their businesses. Happy hour, seafood dishes, cooking competition and other entertainment performances will celebrate the authentic food offerings of the country.

The Cash Bar and Happy Hour will entertain the audience and make them celebrate the fishery culture of Nevis, featuring the performance of the artistes. Live entertainment, competitions and kid games will be part of the Fish Festival 2024.

Real Right Entertainment and Boby Toby and Blackstone will perform at the Fish Festival 2024 from 10: 00 am to 9: 00 pm. Other competitions of the festival will be Cooking Competition and Ballyhoo Eating Competition which will invite fishers to showcase their products and enhance the market for their local offerings.

Seafood Dishes, which will be made by the local fishers, will be available on sale, and local citizens are invited to get the opportunity to buy those products. In addition to that, the happy hour will also be part of the festival, and the attendees will get three beers for only $10.

The Corperative hosts the fish festival every year with different activities and events, providing business to the fisheries sector of Nevis. In 2021, the menu for the festival included Fried Fish, Grilled Fish, Grilled Lobster, Lobster Chowder, Conch Chowder, Conch Water, Fish Water, Fish Kabab, Grilled Shellfish, Cooked Welkes and Fresh Fish.

This year, the seafood dishes will also enhance the opportunities for the local people and enhance their food experience. The fishing tournament will be part of the festival, where the patrons can win a cash prize of up to $500.