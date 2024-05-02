Ernest Hilaire extends wishes on Labour Party, pays tribute to working men and women

Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, extended wishes on Labour Day and paid tribute to the working men and women across the globe.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, extended wishes on Labour Day and paid tribute to the working men and women across the globe. He hailed their contribution to the prosperity and progress of the society.

He said that the day is celebrated to recognize the dedication of the Labourers towards the progress and prosperity of the society. Minister Hilaire noted, ”Labour Day is a tribute to the contributions of working men and women whose dedication fuels the engine of progress and prosperity for society.”

Minister Hilaire also appreciated their hard work, dedication, and invaluable role in building the communities and shaping the future. As the parliamentary representative of Castries South, he said that the government of Saint Lucia has been working to enhance the Labour force of the country so that they could contribute to the progress of the society efficiently.

He shared the wishes on his social media page and added that under their agenda “Putting You First”, the Labour Party has been working to enhance the Labour force.

In addition to that, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia– Philip J Pierre, also extended wishes on Labour Day and said that this is the day to reflect on the contribution of the Labour workforce in society. He added that the Saint Lucia Labour Party will always respect the dignity of the labour of the country.

He said that the party has always worked for the upliftment of the Labour workforce who are the true pillars of the development of the society. PM Pierre added that the government will continue pursue their vision of improving the wages and conditions of the workers in Saint Lucia.

PM Pierre noted, ”It is the party which has also always supported the working class in Saint Lucia and adopted the vision to enhance their capacity in society-building.”

He also talked about several bills, such as the Protection of Wages Ordinance and Holidays with Pay Ordinance, which have been created to support the rights of the workers.