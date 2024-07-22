Dominica’s inaugural bike festival ends with resounding success  

Dominica’s bike festival wrapped up this Sunday, recording a huge success. The participation of several bikers, set the limits very high.

Dominica: The first-ever Dominica bike festival wrapped up this Sunday, recording a huge success. The participation of several bikers, displaying their stunts set the limits of the event very high. the young talent was showcased between July 19th to 21st.

The event which was hosted by the Bike Life 767 through the Government and DDA-Discover Dominica Authority gave a chance to hundreds of bikers around the Caribbean to celebrate their passion in Dominica.

The festival started with a welcome ceremony and an event called Stunt and Showcase on the Roseau River Promenade. This event saw various riders performing their finest stunts.

The much-anticipated event then on Saturday commenced with a Wheel’n & Wild’n Bike Exhibition at Canefield Airport, where bikers and vehicle drivers flocked to compete while performing stunts along the circuit.

On Sunday, the riders toured the island, beginning at Cruise Ship Berth in Roseau and ending at Bell Hall Beach Bar. Following the event’s success, Monel Alexis, the DDA’s Communications and Public Relations Specialist, stated that the last event, Island Ride, was high in demand among bikers.

Alex continued to state that the final event received much-anticipated support and interest and delivered a visitor experience, emphasising intentions for local indulgence.

Alexis then went on to remark that the voyage around the island was extremely slow, allowing people to fully immerse themselves in everything Dominica had to offer in the bike festival. The bikers also visited a number of prominent restaurants and bars to try onto local cuisine and beverages.

Apart from this, the planners stressed the safety of the participants throughout the Dominica’s Bike festival, requiring them to always wear a helmet during their ride or stunt presentation, ensuring their ultimate protection.

The success of the inaugural event has indicated that it will become an annual event, offering bike lovers and bikers in the Caribbean with an ideal stage to demonstrate their ability.