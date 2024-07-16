Safety guidelines unveiled for Dominica Bike Festival 2024 

Safety guidelines for Motorcyclists has been unveiled as Dominica Bike Festival 2024 is just 4 days away

Roseau, Dominica: Safety guidelines for Motorcyclists has been unveiled as Dominica Bike Festival 2024 is just 4 days away. From July 19 to 21, 2024, the festival is expected to be the ultimate celebration of speed, stunts and spirit.

As per the guidelines, the first requirement for the participants will be a helmet which is considered as the most critical price of safety gear for motorcyclists. It will protect the head from severe injuries and fatalities.

Further, the helmet should be Ce-Certified and fir properly, which is the second requirement of the Dominica Bike Festival 2024.

For the third guideline, the boots are the requirement for the participants who are seeking to participate in the Bike Festival. The boots should have over-the-ankle protection in order to protect against any crushing injuries.

In addition to that, the boots should have a good grip and reinforcement to prevent any sort of injury to the participants. The participants should be comfortable and fit well while racing in the bike festival 2024.

Discover Dominica announced the safety protocols under the theme- “Helmet on, Ride on, and Safety is a must.” As per the authorities, safety should be the utmost priority for the participants and the management to host the Bike Festival 2024.

The festival is considered as the platform to showcase the offerings of Dominica which included breathtaking green mountains and vibrant culture. It will enhance the experience of the rider or a spectator and provide the safest way possible and thrill the attendees and the participants.

On the day 1, the welcome ceremony and stunt showcase will take place in the festival, featuring the displays of the stunts by local, regional and international riders. The location is Roseau River Promenade.

On day 2, the bike exhibition will provide extraordinary experience to the audience, including the activities such as obstacle course, balance competition, loudest exhaust, and other things.

The day three will be filled with Island Ride Out, ensuring a secure experience for all attendees.