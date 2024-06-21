First-Ever Bike Festival officially launched in Dominica, set for July 2024

The first-ever Bike Festival has officially been launched in Dominica under the theme- “Helmet on the ride on safety is must” on Thursday

Roseau, Dominica: The first-ever Bike Festival has officially been launched in Dominica under the theme- “Helmet on the ride on safety is must” on Thursday. The three-day event scheduled to be held from July 19 to 21, 2024. will be a showcase of talent and adventure while encouraging safety when riding.

The festival will also serve as a platform to showcase the talents of the local community, increase visitor arrivals, and support the numerous vendors. It will also be about building a community of responsible riders who understand that safety is paramount with a three-day event lined up.

All the activities of the festival are designed to provide an opportunity to connect with fellow bikers, share stories, and build lasting friendships. The festival will be held through the partnership between the Ministry of Tourism, the Dominica Festival Committee, and 767 Bike Life.

Discover Dominica Authority added that this is a time to support one another, learn from each other, and strengthen the community of riders who are passionate about the thrill of riding. According to them, the festival is an opportunity to promote Sports Tourism in Dominica and it will bring significant milestones in the journey of the tourism of the country.

Senior Sports Officer of the Sports Division of Dominica- Yehifi John expressed pleasure to see this event come to life and noted that it will showcase the island’s natural beauty. He added,”Dominica Bike Festival is not just seen as an event, it is an opportunity for us as a people to showcase our island’s natural beauty and our commitment to the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle.”

As per the sports division, biking is a sport that can evolve and grow and the festival could become a major contributor to the sports sector. In addition to that, the bike fest will also promote an active lifestyle as there are numerous benefits that motorcycling can bring to the community.

It provides an opportunity for social interaction, stress relief and also for people to get together. The event will also assist the Ministry of Tourism in achieving its goal of increasing visitor arrivals to Dominica as they aim at bringing 500,000 by 2030 tourists.

In addition to that, the bike festival is also aimed at increasing Dominica’s tourism offerings and promoting safe bike culture.

The three day event will begin on Friday with a welcome part at the La Promenade and then there will be after party at the Factory at 4 pm. For July 20, 2024, the Wheel’n and Wild’n Bike Show is scheduled to be held at Canefield Airport at 10 am.

The Dominica Bike Day Island Tour beginning at the Roseau Cruise ship Birth will be held on July 21, 2024 at Roseau. The event will start at 9 am.