Dominica Prides as Kavem Hodge scored his Maiden Test Century

Dominica: The Day 2 of the test match for West Indies against England was a wholesome experience as Kavem Hodge, a Dominican cricketer scored his ‘Maiden Test Century’. This achievement left Hodge elated with emotions and pride.

The 5-day England vs West Indies test match are currently taking place in Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England. The prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit also congratulated the cricketers on his social media for their achievement.

The prime minister on his social media, first congratulated both the players for their maiden test half centuries, whereas he also shared another post in which he congratulated Hodge for his first test century.

The prime minister in his post expressed his gratitude stating that, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Dominica, I extend our most heartfelt congratulations to him!”

This crucial accomplishment pushed West Indies to 351-5, leaving them trailing by only 65 runs. Not just that, this century made Hodge the first West Indian batsman to score a Test ton in England since 2017.

The cricketer on his achievement stated “It’s a dream come true, you play the game as a youngster, that’s something that you want to do, especially at the highest level – in England against England. I’m really happy and satisfied about it, especially also the position of the team, it’s always good to help the team’s cause.

Hodge’s partner, Alick Athanze who is also a Dominican cricketer, unfortunately missed out on his century as he got dismissed at just 82.

Notably, the match delivered the audience a wholesome experience and the highlight to the match was Hodge’s battle against Mark Wood, who was consistently firing bouncers at will in high pace. The ball even struck Athanze once on the back of his helmet leaving everyone concerned.

Hodge to the incident explained that “”It was brutal. It’s not every day you rock up and you face someone that’s bowling more than 90mph every single ball. There was one point, I made a joke to him, I said: ‘Hey, I have a wife and kids at home.’ But I think that made the century a lot more satisfying. Test cricket is brutal, it’s challenging, it’s mentally draining.” He further stated that facing guys like Mark Wood is tough and satisfying at the same time”

However, netizens are constantly sending their heartfelt congratulations to the players, Tricia Kelley, a Facebook user stated that,

“I was there watching the game it was absolutely amazing both of our Dominican cricketers did us proud and it was joyous seeing Kavem Hodge went on to score 120 runs. Congratulations Kavem.”

“WOW!!!! Soooo Amazing!!! Congratulations kavem on your brilliant maiden century as well as Athanaze excellent knock of 82!!!! Dominica is proud of both of you!!!! Keep on shining!!!” Martha Maynard, another user noted.

“Indeed I am so proud of Hodge and Alick’s performance. Well done guys. As a proud Dominican who lives in Georgia, I follow and support West Indies cricket fully.” Another user mentioned.