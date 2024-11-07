PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets UK Ambassador Scott Furssedonn-Wood

During the ceremony, the Government of the United Kingdom was honoured with the Sisserou Award of Honour by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with Scott Furssedonn-Wood MVO- Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Dominica on Sunday at his office. The meeting was held after the National Day Observance Ceremony as the Ambassador visited the country for the 46th anniversary celebration of Independence.

During the ceremony, the Government of the United Kingdom was honoured with the Sisserou Award of Honour by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica. The award was received by Ambassador Scott Furssedonn-Wood on behalf of the government and expressed deep appreciation for the Caribbean country and its warm hospitality.

The meeting between two diplomatic leaders touched upon several matters related to the bilateral ties between Dominica and the UK and the potential collaboration. The discussion also featured the past achievements secured by the small island nation with their determination and the future vision of resilience and sustainability for growth on the occasion of 46 years of Independence.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also talked about the sustainable development and ways to implement the goals in Dominica with Ambassador. He said that the partnership between two countries on several business and trade sectors will bring tangible benefits to the citizens and local community.

The climate resilience has also become a major topic of the discussion as Ambassador Furssedon-Wood lauded the journey of Dominica against the impact of the climate change and other natural calamities. Education in the small island nation has been prioritized, which has also become a part of the discussion between the two leaders.

The meeting focused on the shared objectives between the two countries on these developmental topics, highlighting ways of enhancing potential multilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Furssedon Wood also expressed delight in meeting with PM Skerrit and noted that the United Kingdom has always supported Dominica in its resilience journey. He extended gratitude to PM Skerrit for providing a blueprint for climate resilient development to the world and noted, "Dominica's progress towards its bold ambition to the world’s first climate resilient nation is great and the UK is proud to have been part of it."

He also expressed honour to receive Dominica’s Sisserou Award of Merit which has been given to the country for its support in the climate resilience agenda. The ambassador also met with Olympic Gold Medallist- Thea Lafond who also received the award and both of them clicked with PM Skerrit during the celebration of 46th anniversary of Independence.

Moreover, the first Olympic Gold Medallist of Dominica- Thea Lafond, has also received the Dominica Award of Honour for her exceptional contribution toward the sports sector of the country. She became the first athlete to win the Gold at Paris Olympics 2024 and ended the medal drought for the country.

The UK in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean also expressed delight and noted that the embassy values the partnership and ties between the government and the people of Dominica and the United Kingdom.

Notably, PM Roosevelt Skerrit last met with Ambassador Furssedonn- Wood on January 12, 2022, discussing several bilateral matters. At the time, he had visited Dominica while leading eight-member delegation from January 10 to 14, 2022. The visit featured a discussion on several priority areas for enhancing social and economic cooperation.

