‘8’ Caribbean players to participate in DP World ILT20

Caribbean: The DP World International League T20 cricket is all set to start from 11th January 2025 and the authorities have announced a complete list of new signings including eight players from the West Indies region.

These include Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Obey Mccoy, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, and Keemo Paul. All these players will be playing for their respective teams for which they have been chosen.

The six teams participating include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.

The season 3 of the event will be taking place over a month, ending on 9th February 2025, with the reigning team lifting the trophy. There are several big names of the cricket industry who are going to participate in cricket’s most anticipated event among the six teams.

COMPLETE LIST OF NEW SIGNEES FOR ALL SIX TEAMS

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have signed 5 new players for this year’s event, these include Hassan Khan from the USA, and AM Ghazanfar of Afghanistan, and West indies Terrance Hinds, Roston Chase, and Gudakesh Motie.

The Desert Vipers went ahead with the signing of Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan, Dan Lawrence, Max Holden, and David Payne of England, and New Zealand’s fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

However, Dubai Capitals have decided to give their franchise a completely new look with the addition of 10 new players. These include England’s two of the renowned batsmen Adam Rossington and Joe Weatherly.

The team includes Shai Hope and Obey Mccoy of West Indies. Moreover, Jeffrey Vandersay, Najibullah Zandran, Brandon McMullen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Burns, and Gulbadin Naib are among other famous cricketers set to play for the federation.

DP World International League T20 Players The next in the row for new signings is Gulf Giants which has added 8 new players into their team. These include Daniel Worral, Tymal Mills, Mark Adair, Ibrahim Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran, Adam Lyth, Tom Curran, And Dominic Drakes.

The MI Emirates have added 5 players including Tom Banton and Ben Charlesworth who are successful batsmen from the English cricket federation.

Notably, Sharjah Warriors has invited the greatest number of players for this year’s cricket league. Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Gus Atkinson are the three English cricketers joining the team. Whereas, Virandeep Singh and Harmeet Singh are the participants from the USA.

Avisha Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are Sri Lankan cricketers, Tim Siefert and Adam Milne are contenders from New Zealand, and Daniel Sams, Mathew Wade, and Ashton Agar are Australian Cricketers participating in the event.

However, Keemo Paul of the West Indies and Karim Janat of Afghanistan are the sole players in the team from their respective countries.

It is to be noted that last year’s cup was won by MI Emirates and the new signings have made a huge curiosity among fans for the upcoming event. The match will be played at three of its planned venues including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The cricket fans are waiting for the highly anticipated event which will be broadcast live on Zee Network’s broadcasting platforms.