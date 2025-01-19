Four contestants to vie for 46th annual Miss Teen Dominica Pageant

The Teen Pageant is known as the platform to promote youth’s talents and their dreams in the pageantry, allowing them to explore new possibilities in their career and life.

Roseau, Dominica: Four contestants will participate in the 46th annual Miss Teen Dominica Pageant and represent their schools as part of Mas Domnik 2025. The contestants were launched on Wednesday with an official ceremony and cultural celebration.

The contestants were revealed by their respective schools, enhancing the experience of the patrons and other attendees. The first contestant for the pageant will be Kerine Royer who will represent St Martin Secondary School, while the second contestant will be Hannah Joseph who will represent Dominica Grammar School.

The third contestant of the pageant will be Keanna Aaron from Isaiah Thomas School, and the fourth one will be Gabriella Esprit from Dominica Girl Guides Association.

The Teen Pageant is known as the platform to promote youth’s talents and their dreams in the pageantry, allowing them to explore new possibilities in their career and life. The pageant will help them understand their abilities and capacities in different fields and explore new ventures in their lives.

The pageant is the competition and celebration of the talents and skills of the youth as it is considered a wonderful opportunity for the young people in Dominica to shine. It also serves as the platform to teach girls develop their skills in speaking, modeling, and performance, offering them a sense of self confidence and self-esteem.

The application process for the pageant will be expanded, aiming to enhance the hiring procedure of the contestants. Now, the process will also include other groups across Dominica where they use team pageant as an opportunity to develop a spirit of sportsmanship.

The scope of participation of teens will also be expanded including cultural groups, youth groups and other associations. The pageant has also been opened to the secondary schools and other youth organisations due to which the winner of 2024 Miss Noelle competition take part in this year’s teen pageant.

Miss Tean Dominica 2025 will be held under the theme- “Celebrating Pageantry and the art resonates deeply,” aligning perfectly with the spirit of Mass Dominik 2025. It is a dedicated showcase of the authentic essence of Dominica’s Carnival Experience as it serves as an invaluable introduction of pageantry, fostering a founding of excellence in the arts, intelligence, and self-confidence.

The 46th annual event is scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sport Stadium on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 5 pm. It will follow a pattern to encourage and promote the artistic talents and skills of countless young women in Dominica.