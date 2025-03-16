Dominica receives no official communication from US on list of visa restrictions: PM Skerrit

PM Skerrit noted that the government has not received any official communication from the United States regarding a draft list that has been recommended for visa restrictions.

PM Skerrit noted that the government has not received any official communication from the United States regarding a draft list that has been recommended for visa restrictions. He further added that Dominica Ambassador, based in Washington, DC, will seek clarification on the media reports, including an article by “The New York Times," indicating that the countries on the list will be given 60 days to address certain concerns.

According to The New York Times, the US government has proposed a travel ban on several countries that are divided into three categories, such as "red," "orange,” and yellow."

As per the draft, the recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials suggest a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from entering the United States. In the “orange list," 10 countries would be restricted from obtaining visas sharply, while in the “yellow list," 43 countries will be given 60 days.

In the yellow list, several Caribbean countries, including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda, have been added. The draft noted that the Trump Administration has asked to address these concerns within 60 days, and if failed to do so, these nations are at risk of being moved to a more restrictive category.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit assured that Dominica and the United States shared cordial relationships with each other. He said, “Dominica values its longstanding and cordial relationship with the United States and is committed to strengthening this partnership.” He noted that they value their longstanding relationship and will remain actively engaged in this matter.