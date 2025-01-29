Dominica: Cabrits Marina construction in full pace, PM Skerrit reports ‘exciting progress’

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared an update on the construction of groundbreaking Cabrits Marina in Portsmouth and said that there has been an ‘exciting progress’ on the project.

Calling it a major investment in Dominica’s tourism sector, he said that this world-class facility will position Dominica as a premier destination for yachting and marine tourism while creating jobs and opportunities for nearby communities.

Reginald Severin, Coordinator claims project completion in 18 months

During a site visit, Coordinator of National Projects from Office of the Prime Minister, Reginald Severin emphasised that the ongoing phase of the project is expected to be completed in 18 months. He noted that the construction kicked off in November 2024 and contractors have been working at full speed since then.

He further shared the progress on the construction and said that the initial part of the project was held up simply because there was a need to identify a dump site which could be used as a temporary waste storage area. “The intention is to lay it out there for a period of time and then when we are developed in the mangrove swamp, the revetments and all the other surrounding infrastructure to use that same material and repurpose it.”

Severin added that the workers have completed the preparation of the dump site and now they are accelerating the access routes to allow for dredging work to happen.

Angelo Jhapsie, Project Manager lauds progress

Meanwhile, Project Manager Angelo Jhapsie lauded the progress and said the west south border of the future Marina will eventually be the basin where all the boats will come in and dock. He further explained the process being undertook by the workers on the site and said that the work is ongoing at a smooth pace.

Parliamentary Representative Roland Royer is excited for the development

Also, Parliamentary Representative of Cottage Constituency, Roland Royer, expressed his excitement over the development and said that he is happy for the opportunities that the marina will present to the constituents.

He also outlined that as of now, around ten local individuals have been employed on the site and as the construction will progress, more locals will get new opportunities. Minister Royer anticipated that a maximum of 300 persons will be employed at one time on the project and post construction, there will be around 50 permanent jobs presented through the Cabrits Marina.