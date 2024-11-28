West Indies win first test match against Bangladesh

The second test match of the series is scheduled to be held from November 30, 2024, to December 5, 2024, at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

West Indies: West Indies won its first test match against Bangladesh on Tuesday at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. By leading with 1-0, the team won the match by 201 runs in the first session of the fifth day in the ongoing cricket tour.

The second test match of the series is scheduled to be held from November 30, 2024, to December 5, 2024, at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The first match began with the toss which was won by Bangladesh who decided to bowl first. While West Indies made 450 runs during the first two days with nine wickets down.

Justin Greaves and Mikyle Louis played exceptional knocks by scoring 115 and 97 runs respectively, contributing to the total of West Indies. In the first inning of Bangladesh, they trailed in their total runs and played a knock of 269 runs with the help of Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque.

Alick Athanaze from West Indies contributed well by scoring 42 runs while assisting Kraigg Brathwaite who scored 23 runs. In their second innings, the total of the West Indies stood at 152 runs.

Alzarri Joseph also bowled in the match and took three wickets in his 25 over spell and was also supported by Justin Greaves who took two wickets in his 11 over spell with 34 runs. After the victory, Greaves also received the player of the match award for contributing both with bat and bowl in the test cricket match.

Jamaica Ticket Price

Now, Jamaica is preparing for the second match as the ticket prices for the stadium have been launched. Special editions and Christmas offers have also been outlined by Windies Cricket from Saturday to Monday.

For North Stand, JM$800 for adult and JM$400 for child and seniors, while for Cricket Cave Fan Zone- North will cost JM$1200 for adults and JM$600 for children and seniors. The price will remain the same for Tuesday match as well.

In the five day ticket price, the north stand would cost $2400, while Cricket Cave Fan Zone, North would cost JM$3,400.