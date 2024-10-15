Dominica State College to add 15 online courses, aims digitisation

The College authorities made the announcement public as they held a special meeting which was conducted to discuss important policies.

Dominica: The Dominica State College has taken a step ahead in digitizing its educational resources as the college embarks on a project aimed to enhance the quality delivery of online classes. The project which has been planned to take place along the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) will also feature 15 new online courses.

The College authorities made the announcement public as they held a special meeting which was conducted to discuss important policies. This event is currently taking place at the college premises from 14th October to 16th October 2024.

The Policy workshop is attended by 14 members of the Dominica State College including Deans, Faculty members, and administrators who all engaged in a workshop to discuss important steps for the proper implementation of the program.

The workshop is led by a consultant of COL, Ruby Alleyne, and at the end of the policy workshop, all the members will develop a single policy after thorough discussion and review by the stakeholders.

The authorities at the Dominica State College also noted that under this project they will also be developing 15 new online courses for the students. This will increase accessibility to quality education and flexibility in learning.

The policy workshop is notably Phase 1 of the project, which is being considered for the current semester. However, the second phase of the project which is course development will be held and reviewed in the following semester.

These initiatives will result in a well-structured and efficient delivery of digital education to the students while ensuring that quality does not compromise accessibility.

This new initiative led by the authorities is to enhance student-teacher interaction in online studies. The project will also create opportunities for those who are not able to pursue their studies but have the passion to study at the Dominica State College.

The addition of new courses in the school's educational framework will be an added asset for the students, looking for specific courses at the institute.

