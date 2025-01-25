Olympic Gold Medalist Thea Lafond appointed Dominica’s Destination Brand Ambassador

Thea Lafond Gadson won Dominica’s first ever Gold Medal in Olympics at Paris held in August 2024 and glorify the reputation of the country in Triple Jump event at the global stage.

Roseau, Dominica: First-ever Olympic Gold Medalist Thea Lafond Gadson of Dominica is appointed as the “Destination Brand Ambassador” on Friday at 10:00 am at Sutton Place Cafe. The aim behind the appointment is to elevate the status of the country at the global stage as Lafond will represent as an athlete.

Thea Lafond Gadson won Dominica’s first ever Gold Medal in Olympics at Paris held in August 2024 and glorify the reputation of the country in Triple Jump event at the global stage. The partnership of the athlete with Discover Dominica Authority is intended to enhance the presence of the country and promote its tourism offerings.

The Minister of Tourism of Dominica, Denise Charles expressed pride and noted that Thea Lafond Gadson, daughter of their soil and country’s first-ever Olympic Gold Medalist officially joined them as destination brand Ambassador.

“Thea Lafond’s achievements on the global stage brought immense pride to Dominica, her story of resilience embodies the story of our people and our island. Her partnership with us will further highlight Dominica as not just a destination, but a home of unmatched beauty, strength and inspiration, “said the tourism minister.

Thea Lafond expressed pride and privilege to become the Ambassador and get the chance to explore her home country on the global level with different athletic championships. She said that this is a chance to serve the nation with unique combination of two roles, first as an athlete and second as an ambassador.

“How lucky am I, now I get to serve my country officially, I truly believe that Dominica is something special beyond the land, beyond the culture, it is truly the people, we are what makes Dominica so vibrant, it is the kindness, the love we share, it is the pride that we have in our land,” Thea Lafond said.

She expressed excitement in boosting, sharing and encouraging people to come and discover Dominica and added, “Today I am more than excited to start this new journey with everyone here, with everyone in Dominica to continue putting the country on top of that pedestal.”

Thea Lafond noted that she will work to keep putting Dominica on top, to keep encouraging young people and to ensure that their lovely island is being positioned in best light as possible.

Olympic Gold Medalist Lafond will also attend “Phenomenal Women’s Symposium” on Saturday, aiming to enhance her role in promoting Dominica. She expressed delight in receiving opportunity and promote such initiatives to enhance the role of women in different fields and work to empower them on global stage.