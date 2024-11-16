Two cruise vessels dock simultaneously in Dominica, bringing over 1k passengers

MV Viking Sea docked at Woodbridge Bay, and it has the capacity to carry over 1000 passengers with other travel experiences.

Roseau, Dominica: Two cruise vessels including MV Viking Sea and MS Insignia have been docked simultaneously in Dominica on Friday. Two ships brought over 1000 passengers who explored the stunning offerings of the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean” with pre-packed tours.

MV Viking Sea docked at Woodbridge Bay, and it has the capacity to carry over 1000 passengers with other travel experiences. On the other hand, MS Insignia arrived at Roseau Cruise Port and has capacity to carry over 777 passengers.

For the cruise season 2024/2025, MV Viking was scheduled to offer three cruise calls to Dominica in which two calls have already been made. Earlier, it arrived on November 5, 2024, and the third call will be made on November 25, 2024.

While MS Insignia has been arrived for the first time in Dominica for 2024/2025 cruise season, bringing over 500 passengers. It will now again come to the country in the next year for another voyage and provide a boost to the tourism sector.

The cruise season in Dominica began with the arrival of Celebrity Summit in October 2024 which has made its inaugural call in Roseau and brought over thousands of passengers. For November, a total of 29 cruise calls are expected to arrive in Dominica and 11 calls have already been made.

Now, MV Celebrity Summit which has already arrived on November 14, 2024, and it will offer service to Dominica on November 21, and 28, 2024.

Earlier on November 12, 2024, MV Disney Magic docked in Dominica at Roseau Cruise Berth and brought over 2000 passengers. It has the capacity to carry 2713 passengers and provides an exceptional experience for the tourists. MV Eurodam docked in the country at 7 am on November 11, 2024, with the arrival of over 2000 passengers. It has berthed in Roseau and provided service to Dominica for its cruise season.

MV Sapphire Princess also made the inaugural visit to Dominica on October 31, 2024, with 2646 passengers and 1089 crew members.

The Ministry of Dominica also took the cruise passengers who opted for the pre-packed tours to several visits to the hotspots. They explored the lush rainforests, breathtaking waterfalls, world’s second largest boiling, and other hiking trails.

Passengers were also seen gliding over tranquil waters and witnessed the sunset at the beaches of Dominica, boosting its tourism sector. While embracing the serenity of the country, the passengers also inspire others by doing adventurous activities.

The local businesspeople including taxi drivers, street vendors, food producers and other souvenir shop holders get immense business through the arrival of the cruise ships.