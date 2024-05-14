Dominica: East Coast Road Project set to be completed in December 2024

Road Works continue in the Kalinago Territory as progress is made on lot 2 of the East Coast Road Project from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden

Roseau, Dominica: Road Works continue in the Kalinago Territory as progress is made on lot 2 of the East Coast Road Project from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden. The road works have been undertaken under the Disaster Vulnerable Reduction Project with the climate investment fund of the World Bank.

Completion of the East Coast Road Project is slated for December 2024 and it is anticipated that there will be a lot more traffic as the new road is being built

As per the recent reports, the work has been completed at Castle Bruce Lake and the work is halfway through the Kalinago Territory and a lot of servicing has been done. Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia constituency- Cozier Frederick shared details on the project and said that the work is progressing rapidly on the East Coast Road Project.

He said, ”We have been able to roll out up to the police station in Salybia, the sidewalks, and the sleeper dreams and we were in Sensei area coming through.” He added that the road will provide enhanced connectivity upon completion which is one of the greatest benefits of the project.

Minister added that the road network will give them good access to all of the products, they have within the space, but also on the bigger picture, it will help them connect with the incoming International Airport.

He expressed excitement and said that the project will provide them with an opportunity to build enterprises within the Kalinago territory to ensure that they can provide the services that are better able to get within the space.

Minister added, ”We have seen progress in the last few months and we’re hoping that by the end of this year.”

In addition to that, the road will also come up with new job opportunities for the locals in the construction as well as the completion phase. It will provide robust quality to the area and jobs will be created.