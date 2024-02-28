Work on Dominica’s East Coast Road Project Progressing: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

The work on the construction of the East Coast Road Project has been progressing rapidly in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The work on the construction of the East Coast Road Project has been progressing rapidly in Dominica. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses of the project and said that the road project is another infrastructural milestone of the country.

As per the construction phase, the work has been progressing on the section of the road stretching from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden through the Kalinago Territory. The project will cost around 136 million dollars as it will be funded by the World Bank.

The project will consist of the construction of the four lots which will spread and connect several areas including Pont Casse, Bois Diable, Castle Bruce, Petite Soufriere, and Hatton Garden. The first lot will spread from Pont Casse to Bois Diable, while the second lot will spread from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce.

The third lot will feature the road from Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere and the fourth lot will feature the road from Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden. The 43.3km road has been rehabilitated by the government of Dominica through the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP).

The construction of the project was started in 2022 as it included the rehabilitation of Lot 1- Pont Casse from Bois Diable and Lot 2 from coming to fruition. Ministry for Public Works and the Digital Economy of Dominica- Cassanni Laville expressed pleasure with the project and said that this is another initiative of the government towards their resilient goals.

The Public Works Minister expressed his satisfaction and said that the project would enhance their infrastructural growth. He said that he is to see the functioning of the East Coast Road Project. The road will run through the Castle Bruce constituency and the Kalinago Territory.

Besides this, Minister for the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, Member of Parliament for the Salybia Constituency- Cozier Frederick said that they have been dealing with issues as they aim to enhance the smooth progression of the project.

He said that with the completion of the project, it will enhance the road network across Dominica and pave the efficient path towards the resiliency goals.