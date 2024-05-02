Diesel prices up in Jamaica by $10.15 per litre, Kerosene costs less

The price of diesel is all set to increase in Jamaica by $10.15 as it will cost $177.93 per litre from Thursday.

Jamaica: The price of diesel is all set to increase in Jamaica by $10.15 as it will cost $177.93 per litre from Thursday. In the recently announced price of petroleum products, the government outlined the decline and increment in other gases which will cost more to the motorists.

The motorists will be asked to pay more for gas as the increment has also been recorded in the petroleum products of E-10 90 and E-10 87. The state-owned oil refinery Petrojam announced that the price of E-10 90 will cost high to the consumers with the increase of $2.76 as the price stood at $185.24 per litre.

At the same time, the increase of $2.74 will also be recorded in the price of E-10 87 as it will cost $17.8.94 per litre, marking a high cost for the consumers. These three petroleum products will experience an increment in their cost in Jamaica.

On the other hand, the prices of petroleum products such as Kerosene, Propane and Butane will decline in the revised update. As per the Petrojam, the consumer will get relief in the prices of these three products.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $10.19 as the product will cost $178.14 per litre. In addition to that, Propane cooking gas will cost $67.95 per litre as the gas will give relief to the consumer with a decline of $0.77 in the price. Moreover, Butane will cost $75.23 per litre to the consumer with a decline of $0.54 in the price. Retailers are also asked to add their mark-up to the announced prices.

Notably, even in the previous edition of the revised prices of petroleum products, the diesel cost was high to the consumers with the increment of $2.63 as the price was $181.73 per litre. However, the Kerosene was not a relief for the vehiclers in the last edition as the price moved up by $4.50 with the cost of $185.17 per litre.

E-10 87 also experienced an increment in the price in the previous edition as the price stood at $174.67 per litre, while E-10 90 was also high with the cost of $180.94. Even the propane cooking gas and butane had also been high to the consumers in the previous edition as the price was $71.77 and $80.24 per litre respectively.

The prices of petroleum products last changed on April 11, 2024, when the prices of the gas have been increased and cost high to the consumers. The new prices have come up with some relief as there are decline in the cost of the Kerosene, cooking gas and butane which will be helpful for the households.

Notably, decline in the prices of these products will also reduce the prices of the household goods such as grocery, and other eatables. However, the motorists and other vehiclers will have to pay more for the gas as diesel is not getting down even in the previous edition of the price updates.