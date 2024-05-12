Delta Airlines set to launch nonstop service from New York to Antigua  

Delta Airlines is all set to return to Antigua and Barbuda with its popular nonstop service from New York, aiming to enhance footprints.

Effective from January 11, 2025, the flights will provide daily service on the route, alongside an increase in flights from Atlanta to Antigua.

In addition to that, the service of the flights will also expand their one weekly flight from Atlanta to daily flights during the holiday season. As per the Caribbean Journal, the service marked the potential and presence of the destination within the tourism community. One weekly flight operated every Saturday which came out of its Atlanta hub.

Through the service, Delta Airlines will cater to the needs of the tourists who seek to travel to the destinations which provides them with tranquillity in a peaceful environment. Antigua and Barbuda is known as the twin-island paradise of the Caribbean region with its all-inclusive resorts such as Hammock Cove, Curtain Bluff, Hermitage Bay, and the lush green beauty.

The products and offerings of Antigua and Barbuda are first of their kind and provide with best vacation experience to tourists from across the globe. The romantic retreats such as Galley Bay and Keyonna Beach Resort provide exceptional family-friendly options to tourists with ultra-luxury private-island destinations such as Oetker’s Jumby Bay Island.

Antigua and Barbuda also offer strong tourism offerings and the most romantic getaways in all of the Caribbean region with the proper fusion of the class and luxury experience. The service of the flight will also provide a proper gateway to tourists to spend their time in an authentic tourist place where luxury meets sustainability.

In addition to that, the service will also enhance the footprints of Antigua and Barbuda in the United States market, providing a plethora of business opportunities to the local people. It will also enhance the business for the local people with the proper flow of tourists.