Debris washes onto roadway in Jamaica due to high tide

Debris washed onto the roadway in Roselle, St Thomas as rain and high tide affected the eastern parishes in the wake of the passing of Hurricane Beryl through Jamaica

Jamaica: Debris washed onto the roadway in Roselle, St Thomas as rain and high tide affected the eastern parishes in the wake of the passing of Hurricane Beryl through Jamaica. The Category 4 system is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge to the island on Wednesday from 10 am to 8 pm.

The streets of Kingston are currently deserted as Jamaicans anticipate the arrival of Hurricane Beryl and the curfew will remain active from 6: 00 am to 6: 00 pm in light of the impending weather concerns.

Rainfall from the outer bands of Hurricane Beryl has also been affecting several sections of Jamaica as the storm is approaching the country. The met service added that the rainfall associated with the core of the hurricane is expected to impact the eastern end of the island within the next three to four hours.

A hurricane warning will remain in effect for Jamaica and the citizens are urged to remain cautious during the passing of Hurricane Beryl. The strong winds are expected to reach Jamaica due to the tropical storm force which will arrive at 9 am.

At around 7 am, the eye of Beryl was situated 145 kilometres east-southeast of Morant Point, St Thomas, and the storm would remain a category 4 hurricane. Due to the hurricane, Jamaica is likely to experience four to six inches of rain with high wind speed.

However, the hurricane is likely to slow after passing through Jamaica and Beryl is also expected to make landfall today on the possibility of evacuating their homes and business. The residents are asked to be ready to move to higher ground once the need arises.

The occupant of a Honda motor car escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle overturned close to the Spanish Town exit of the PJ Patterson Highway on Wednesday morning.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl is the first storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season and has caused devastation in Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. So far, six deaths have been reported in these countries with the loss of the 90% destruction of the infrastructure.