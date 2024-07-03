Dangerous effects of Cat 4 Beryl reaches Jamaica: Know possible impacts

Dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves are predicted to occur in Jamaica during the passage of a Category 4 Hurricane

The eye of the storm is also expected to bring heavy rainfall which will start affecting the island nation very early on Wednesday morning, beginning with sections of eastern and north-central parishes.

Notably, a hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica as a dangerous Category 4 storm is moving towards Jamaica with high wind force, posing threats to livelihoods. Beryl is also forecast to be at or near major hurricane intensity when it reaches Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands in the night time.

This will lead to a surge in the dangerous storm with the rise in water levels by as much as 2 to 3 metres and battering waves which will be generated on Wednesday.

However, expected winds may be less than hurricane force, and average winds of at least 119 km/h which is 74 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 65km (40 miles) from the centre and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 295 km (185 miles).

Notably, at 10: 00 pm, the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 16.2 degrees North and longitude 72.7 degrees West. At the time, the storm will be about 420 km (261 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, or 480 km (30 miles) east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Further, the storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 35 km/h and the same scenarios could be expected through Wednesday. Afterward, Beryl will take a turn toward the west on Wednesday night or Thursday.

As per the current scenario, the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 240 km/h with higher gusts, making Beryl a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. After it hit Jamaica, the storm is likely to weaken during the next day or two, however, its intensity would remain like a Hurricane in the island nation.

As of now, the eye of Hurricane is expected to be south of Haiti tonight before it approaches the southeastern coast of Jamaica on Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to move closer to the island nation’s southern coastline during the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall is expected for the island nation which will gradually spread across the island as the centre moves closer to the coast, and totals of 100-200 mm are forecast over the period. The strong winds are also expected to gradually increase to hurricane force across the island during the morning.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness asked the people to be vigilant about the situation as special attention has been given to the updates of the met services.