Dangerous Cat 5 Hurricane Beryl currently south of Puerto Rico, moving towards Jamaica  

Jamaica: Dangerous Category 5 Hurricane Beryl is currently reported at the south of Puerto Rico and will pass 200 miles of the country to reach Jamaica.

As per the latest advisory, the citizens of the latter country should complete their hurricane preparation in short order and prepare to shelter in place as the storm is likely to brought massive rainfall and floods.

The Met Department and weather experts believed that Hurricane Beryl was record-breaking and rare in the history of natural calamities. Its ripple effects will be felt throughout the island, especially in the form of high waves on the southern coast, rain, and winds with a speed of 165 mph.

The citizens are asked to adopt a vigilant approach and be updated with every detail of the Hurricane. The fishers are also advised to stay out of rivers and be aware of high surf as Beryl has massively impacted the ports and vessels in Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The reports also added that the storm broke all records for earliest storm reach and it can impact Jamaica where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. The precautionary measures are ongoing in Jamaica as people brace up with proper resources such as water, food items, fuel and other things.

Recently, the visuals of the empty bread sleeves and long lines have gone viral on social media as people are preparing their stock ahead of the passage of the Hurricane in Jamaica.

Prime Minister of Jamaica- Andrew Holness asked the citizens to be prepared for the Beryl and added that all small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, should by now have completed all the necessary precautions.

They are advised to remain in a safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.

Earlier, the storm has shaken the countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada where the destruction was massive with the loss of one life.