Colombia exploring $20 billion shipwreck in Caribbean Sea

Caribbean: An expedition mission is reported in the Caribbean Sea to explore the shipwreck of the San José in the deep water bed. The ship sank into the seawater in the year 1708 as per the information which was carrying valuable items. The expedition was initiated in the Caribbean Sea under the guidance of the government of Colombia.

The expedition mission to explore the famous San José shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea was a long-awaited project. The stories of the ship were spread among the people since the early 18th century after the ship sank into the water. Till now the shipwreck was unexplored which is now been done with the use of modern technologies and equipment.

The government of Colombia launched a major mission in the Caribbean Sea for the expedition of the shipwreck by spending around forty-five million dollars. The announcement was made by the officials in the month of February. It is said that the ship was carrying cargo worth billions of dollars which is a major reason for the dedication to the exploration.

As per the sources, in 1708, the ship was occupied by nearly six hundred people who lost their lives on the day when the ship sank in the Caribbean Sea. Allegedly, the ship was loaded with millions of gold and silver coins with other precious items and stones like emeralds. The story says that the San José ship was on its sea route from Cartagena, Colombia to King Philip V of Spain when it was ambushed by English on the way.

The shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea is expected to contain a treasure estimated worth around twenty million dollars in today’s date. Due to the reason that the ship sank with an enormous amount of valuables it was named the Holy Grail of Shipwrecks. A few years ago, the the stories of San José ship and its treasure were considered as a myth like other stories around the world. It was considered that it was a made-up story made for fun by people who dream of treasure hunting.

However, in the year 2015, the myth turned into a reality after proof was collected of the shipwreck at about six hundred meters deep into the Caribbean Sea. Minister Juan David Correa said about the mission launched by Colombia, “This is to claim the heritage elements for which the remains of the galleon should be valued. History is the treasure.”

Anyhow, like other resources in the world, the treasure of the sunken San José ship is also not out of dispute as multiple players are claiming their rights to it. The major parties who are claiming the treasure with Columbia are the nations of Spain and the United States of America. For now, the exact location of the exploration of the shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea is kept secret to avoid the involvement of unwanted parties in the treasure race.