Chance to win two tickets to watch match between Scotland and Australia announced

Barbados: The chance to win two tickets to watch the match between Scotland and Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has been unveiled by the UK in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The match will be held on Saturday at 8: 30 pm at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia.

The embassy has outlined the criteria to win a ticket for the match and invited the people to participate in the small contest and get access to the stadium. The winner will be announced at 12 pm and the patrons are invited to follow the page of the embassy.

The first criterion to win the ticket is to follow the UK in the Caribbean on every social media handle such as Instagram or X (Twitter). The second step to winning the ticket is to tag someone they would take to the game with the second person and Comment “Scotland for the win.”

The third step includes the reposting of the flyer which is present on the Facebook page of the UK in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The patrons can make entries on Facebook and ensure that they can like the page and comment.

The matches of the ICC T20 World Cup have been taking place in the Caribbean and the United States, starting June 1, 2024. Different countries such as Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago have been added to the list of the staging of the matches of the World Cup.

The matches will run through June 29, 2024, and the finals will be held at Barbados as the stadium is the Kensington Oval Cricket Ground. Notably, the matches of the group stages have been completed and six teams such as India, USA, Australia, South Africa, West Indies,and Afghanistan.

Now, the matches for Super 8 stage will kickstart on June 19, 2024 and the four teams will be able to qualify for the semi-final round of the ICC T20 World Cup.